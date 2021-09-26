GoI to spend Rs 60,000 crore in J&K in 2 to 3 yrs: Min

Budgam: The Govt of India has formulated a plan to spend Rs 60,000 crore in J&K in the next 2 to 3 years, Union Minister of State for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, said while addressing a gathering of ITI and Polytechnic students at a convention organised in his honor at ITI Complex Wadipora Budgam on Saturday.

The minister said, “I have observed and personally witnessed that the local youth of Kashmir are full of talent and skill. They need to be inspired to show interest in acquiring skill training, as there are enormous opportunities of employment generation available.”

Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department, Asgar Hassan Samoon, DC Budgam SA Mirza, Director Skill Development Department, SSP Budgam, Principal ITI Budgam and other District Officers were present on the occasion.

The Minister inspected the automobile training centre of ITI Budgam. He also inspected stalls installed by the skilled youth.

Later, the minister presided over a meeting of officers convened at Conference Hall Budgam where a detailed review of each sector was undertaken. The DC Budgam through a detailed power point presentation presented developmental and welfare scenario of the district.

