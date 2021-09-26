‘Give Wings to Your Dream’ Air Force show today

SRINAGAR: A preliminary show of a prestigious Air force show was held here today at SKICC Srinagar giving a glimpse of the grand spectacle to unfold today.

During the rehearsal, the pilots orchestrated their ability to skillfully navigate, coordinate and synchronise — aerobatics with oodles of flair and style while hovering over the country’s famous Dal Lake.

The main show scheduled to be held today is a part of the ongoing celebrations commemorating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and has been organised to inculcate the spirit of nationalism among the Kashmir youth.

The theme of the show is ‘Give Wings to Your Dream’, to raise awareness among youth about the job opportunities in the Indian Air Force.

Meanwhile, adequate arrangements including security have been put in place by the divisional Administration for smooth conduct of the Air Show.

The Air Show would have an air display by Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team, Paramotor and powered hang-glider display, Flypast by Mig-21 Bison, Aerobatics by Su-30 Aircraft.

Besides, the air show will also include Akashganga skydiving display, IAF symphony orchestra display and motivational photo exhibition.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole also witnessed the show and also took stock of the arrangements and discussed the issues with the authorities of Indian Air Force , District Administration and police.

