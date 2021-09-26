Civic Bodies of Ramban district hosting Waste to Art Competition

Invite entries from all Municipal areas
RAMBAN: Municipal Council Ramban and Municipal Committees of Banihal and Batote are going to host Waste to Art Competition as part of Swachh Bharat Campaign.
The Civic bodies have invited entries from individuals, residents, communities, organizations, schools, colleges, industries and other institutions to participate in the Mission to make the three highway towns clean, green, and sustainable.
The theme of the Swachh Bharat Mission competition is “Waste to Art” and people can participate by converting waste into art forms at their own place besides sending the photographs of the same to their respective MC office.
The MCs have appealed the interested participants to send their entries and photographs by September 29, 2021 till 4:30 PM on email id of their respective MC viz MC Ramban, [email protected] MCBanihal, [email protected] and MC Batote, [email protected]
The best entries shall be awarded with cash prizes viz 1st prize Rs. 10000, 2nd prize Rs. 5000 and 3rd prize Rs. 3000 along with an appreciation certificate on 1st of October 2021.