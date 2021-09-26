Army holds inaugration, felicitation ceremony at Lamdon Model School

Srinagar: The Indian Army has always been at the forefront in partnering the civil administration of UT of Ladakh in development activities. As part of this initiative Fire and Fury Corps has taken one of the largest schools in the region, Lamdon Model Senior Secondary School, under its wings, to mould it into a feeder institution for entry and selection of recruits into the Armed Forces in general and the Ladakh Scouts Regiment in particular.
On 24 September 21, a Play Cum Training Area was inaugurated by Maj Gen Akash Kaushik, Chief of Staff, Fire and Fury Corps as part of this noble venture. He also felicitated the Girls’ Choir, who had mesmerised the audiences with their melodious performance during the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations held at Dras, in July this year.
