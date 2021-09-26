Apni Party delegation from Budgam calls on Minister Rajeev Chandrasekar

District Budgam requires comprehensive infrastructural upgradation: Farooq Andrabi

SRINAGAR: An Apni Party delegation led by Party Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi on Saturday met with the Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekar in a meeting held at Budgam.

Besides Party Media Advisor, the other delegation members included Apni Party In-charge Charar-i-Shareef Constituency Mushtaq Zuhami.

In a statement issued here, Farooq Andrabi said that Apni Party delegates stressed for an extensive infrastructure upgradation with regards to the establishment of women college at Wadwan, water treatment plant at Chadoora, 4-Lanening of Chadoora-Srinagar Road, Playground and PHC at Soibugh and construction of tube wells.

“We apprised the Minister about the appalling condition of roads in Budgam District due to which extensive traffic jams have become a routine norm. The macadamization and construction of roads remains imperative than ever,” he remarked.

Andrabi said the Party members demanded for the allocation of a comprehensive entrepreneurial project for district Budgam so that the youth are engaged in self-employment.

“The unemployment rates are gaining enough momentum in J&K while it is to be understood that everyone cannot be absorbed in public sector jobs. Inclusive youth entrepreneurial schemes must be introduced at an earliest in order to provide relief to the unemployed youth,” he urged.

During the interaction with the Union Minister Health, the Apni party leaders also demanded for the setting up of a J&K or Cooperative bank branch in Zuhama as it remains one of the pressing demands of the locals.

The Party delegates also handed a written memorandum to the Hon’ble Minister where multiple public demands and grievances were mentioned.

Andrabi said that the Minister patiently listened to their pressing pleas and ensured that appropriate measures will be implemented with regards to the deliverance of these important issues.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print