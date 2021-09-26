2-Day National Workshop on ‘Modern Tools and Techniques in Chemical Sciences’ commences at IUST

Awantipora: A Two-Day National Workshop on ‘Modern Tools and Techniques in Chemical Sciences’ being organized by the Department of Chemistry commenced at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) here Friday. More than 170 participants from different universities of India, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia have registered for the workshop, during which in-depth sessions about advances in research within the discipline of Chemical Sciences will be conducted by academics from various renowned institutions of India.

During the inaugural session, Vice Chancellor Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, who was the Chief Guest congratulated the department for organizing this relevant workshop, which will help researchers in this field conceptualize newer research outcomes and create possibilities for inter-disciplinary approaches. “It is important to know how to use modern tools and analysis in different domains of chemical and allied sciences and how they are used to solve societal problems.”, he added.

Prof. Romshoo further opined that the Covid-19 had made us understand the importance Research during tough times especially in the fields of pharmacy, medicinal chemistry etc.

Earlier, Dean School of Sciences Prof. G.M. Rather, talked about the achievements of the Department of Chemistry and especially the promotion of entrepreneurial mindset among its students that was recently showcased through ‘Sehar Perfumes’- university’s in house product.

Meanwhile the Convener of the workshop and HoD Department of Chemistry, Dr.Aabid H. Shalla spoke various themes to be covered during the workshop and how it will help participants gain knowledge by using latest tools and techniques particularly in the field of science.

During this session, the keynote Speaker Prof. Tokeer Ahmad from Jamia Milia Islamia New Delhi(JMI New Delhi)addressed the participants and deliberated upon Theory and Techniques used in the field of ‘X-Ray Defraction (XRD). The first day lectures included ‘Basic concepts of Florescence, Spectroscopy and Application’ delivered by Dr. E. Siva Subramaniam Iyer (Institute of Nano-sciences, Goa) and ‘Cyclic Voltammetry’ presented by Dr. Mustafa Mohammad (IISER Pune).

Also present during the inaugural were Deans of various Schools, Media Advisor to HVC, faculty members from the Department of Chemistry and participants from IUST and various institutes. Proceedings of the inaugural were conducted by Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry Dr. Manzoor Ahmad Dar.

