108 new cases in Kashmir, 1 death in Jammu

Srinagar: One Covid related death was reported in Jammu district and 143 fresh Covid cases were detected during the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 108 were reported in Kashmir Division and 35 in Jammu Division, it said.

It said that 184 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 31 from Jammu Division and 153 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,563 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 52 new cases and currently has 723 active cases, with 112 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 17 new cases and currently has 176 active cases, with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 14 new cases and currently has 165 active cases, with 12 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 4 new cases and currently has 43 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 4 new cases and currently has 31 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 2 new cases and has 25 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 6 new cases and has 31 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 9 new cases and has 89 active cases with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported zero new cases and has 20 active cases with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 4 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

