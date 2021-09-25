Secretary Parliamentary Affairs, GOC 15 Corps call on Lt Governor

Connect on Linked in

SRINAGAR: Secretary Parliamentary Affairs, GOI, Gyanesh Kumar on Friday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan.

The Lt Governor and Kumar discussed a variety of issues related to Panchayati Raj System in J&K.

Meanwhile, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps, Lt General, D.P Pandey also called on Lt Governor.

The GOC briefed the Lt Governor about the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. They also discussed various issues related to internal security management in J&K.

The Lt Governor appreciated the high professionalism of the Army in ensuring a safe and secure environment for the people of J&K. Information Department

