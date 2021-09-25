Govt to recover Rs 43 crore from employees deployed for poll duty

Srinagar: The government has asked the drawing and disbursing officers and treasury officers of Jammu and Kashmir to recover excess amount worth Rs 43 crore from employees and officials deployed for the conduct of municipal and panchayat elections in 2018.

It has claimed that in terms of Article 27 (b) of J&K Civil Services Regulations (Volume-I), the definition of salary does not include local allowances, HRA, deputation allowance, travelling allowance.

According to the order, the payment of these allowances in favour of concerned employees was wrongly made, and has resulted in excess payment of Rs. 43.29 crores.

The order states that this amount needs to be recovered from these officers and officials and also from the employees who in the meanwhile retired on superannuation.

It is worthwhile to mention that State Administrative Council in 2018 approved one-month additional salary in favour of employees deployed for conduct of municipal and panchayat elections. KNO

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print