Govt imposes Covid curfew in a few Srinagar areas for 10 days

Srinagar: District administration in Srinagar on Friday imposed strict corona curfew in several localities of the city for 10 days in the face of growing number of Covid cases.

According to an order issued by District Magistrate who also acts as DDMA Srinagar, Corona Curfew in the areas of Zadibal (SMC Ward No’s: 55-Hawal, 56-Alamgari Bazar, & 63-Kathi Darwaz) and Lal Bazar (SMC Ward No’s: 59-Lalbazar, 60-Botshah Mohalla, 61-Umer Colony) has been imposed for a period of 10 days starting from today.

It said all essential services including all incidental services and activities needed for smooth functioning of these activities would be allowed to continue, both in the public and private sector.

“Standalone grocery vegetable meat/milk shops may also remain open and functional to ensure provisioning of essential supplies from 7:00Am to 11:00AM only. There will be no hindrance to the smooth movement of goods and essential supplies. There shall be no restriction on the movement of Government Officials for attending office/ duties, on production of 1-Cards/ Official Orders,” it said.

It said that all development and construction works shall be allowed to continue without any hindrance.

“The vaccination drive shall not be halted. Localized mobile teams shall be constituted to provide vaccination in colonies, residential areas and containment zones.”

The order also stated that there will be a 24 hour complete ‘Corona’ curfew with no movement of people except for permissible activities only, as mentioned above.

“All Educational institutions shall remain closed. All Shopping Complexes, Bazaars, Saloons, Barber Shops, Cinema Halls, Restaurants, Sport Complexes, Gyms, Spas, Swimming Pools, Parks, Zoos, etc, shall remain closed. No social gatherings/functions whether indoors or outdoors shall be allowed. The permitted ceiling for marriage shall be restricted to 20 persons only. The gathering at funerals shall be limited to 10 persons only,” it added.

It stated that there will be no ingress and egress of the public permitted in these areas except in case of Medical exigencies.

The DDMA has also asked the superintendent Engineer R&B(PWD) to barricade the restricted areas.

“Chief Medical Officer shall ensure intensive door to door RAT/RTPCR testing in the mentioned wards. Last but not the least, public at large is also being informed that Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act provides for penalties in case a person obstructs any officer or employee in discharge of his functions or refuses to comply with any direction given under this Act. Any violation of the above directions will, therefore, lead to prosecution under section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.”

It said that Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar would ensure strict implementation of this order, while Tehsildar Eidgah shall be the Administrator for the Red Zones and all the line departments shall coordinate and cooperate with the Administrator for effective implementation of the order.

