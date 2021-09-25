148 Covid cases in J&K with 66 in Srinagar

Srinagar: One Covid related death was reported in Bandipora district of J&K while 148 fresh Covid cases were detected during the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin reported on Friday.

Of the new cases, 120 were reported in Kashmir Division and 28 in Jammu Division, it said.

It said that 159 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 29 from Jammu Division and 130 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,605 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 66 new cases and currently has 783 active cases, with 96 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 17 new cases and currently has 169 active cases, with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 8 new cases and currently has 163 active cases, with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 5 new cases and currently has 42 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 6 new case and currently has 32 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 5 new case and has 23 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 2 new cases and has 29 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 9 new cases and has 86 active cases with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new cases and has 21 active cases with 1 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 4 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

