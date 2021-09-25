08 shops damaged in mid-night blaze in Parigam Pulwama

PULWAMA: At least eight shops were damaged in a massive blaze, which broke out during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in Parigam village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Locals told Kashmir Reader that the fire broke out during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at Parigam, resulting into damage to 8 shops.

The official said that as the fire broke out, fire and emergency services were deputed to the spot to douse off the flames, however, by the time they reached the spot eight shops were already gutted by massive blaze.

The burnt properties include a Common Services Centre (CSC), Medical shop, Kiryana, Shoes shop, a darasgah on the second floor also damaged in the incident.

They said property worth lakhs was destroyed in the major fire. The cause of the fire was not known yet. Official said

However, no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print