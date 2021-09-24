Security forces playing commendable role in promoting peaceful, inclusive society in J&K: LG

Jammu: Security forces are playing a commendable role in promoting a peaceful and inclusive society in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said Thursday, as he launched a CRPF cycle rally from here to New Delhi as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor observed the Central Reserve Police Force has a rich legacy of 83 years of serving the nation.

“With countless stories of valour and sacrifices, such unique examples are rare in the history of security agencies,” he added.

Besides Jammu, CRPF cycle rallies will also begin from Jorhat, Sabarmati, and Kanyakumari and pass through various places to culminate at the Rajghat on October 2.

The LG said there has been a meaningful change in Jammu & Kashmir in the last 13 months, and it is witnessing a new dawn of development by overcoming difficulties.

The recent structural changes brought about in the governance paradigm in J&K have given impetus to the overall development, be it in the field of agriculture, education, industry, infrastructure, rural connectivity, or employment and entrepreneurship, the Lt Governor said.

The government is encouraging and enabling people to connect and contribute to the UT’s sustainable development through empowerment and people’s participation which are bedrocks of individual wellbeing, he added.

“We need to prepare ourselves with a vision for the next 25 years. I am confident that when we celebrate 100 years of Independence in the year 2047, the new J&K will have a special place with its contribution to the developmental saga of our great nation,” observed the Lt Governor.

“Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav holds the spirit of freedom movement and remembers the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, who have inspired us to conquer various challenges and make a special place in the whole world today,” the Lt Governor observed.

Appreciating the efforts of CRPF in promoting peace and goodwill, the Lt Governor said that the cycle rally reaching Rajghat on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi will take the CRPF’s efforts of ensuring national security, human welfare, and other humanitarian works to every citizen, added the Lt Governor.

“I have full faith in your extraordinary valour. You not only have to keep a close watch against anti-national elements but also teach a lesson to those who try to disturb our unity and peace,” he said.

“I wish you all the very best for this cycle rally and may this 810-km journey fills you with new energy and greater values of human philosophy,” concluded the Lt Governor. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print