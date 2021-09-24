Newly recruited militant killed in Shopian after refusing to surrender

He had shot at a civilian in nearby village a day before: Police

Shopian: A newly recruited militant was killed in an overnight encounter at Kashev village in Shopian district a day after he allegedly shot at a civilian at nearby Chitragam Kalan village.

The slain militant was identified as Inayat Ashraf Dar, son of Muhammad Ashraf Dar, a resident of Kashev village.

The civilian who was allegedly shot at by the slain militant on Wednesday night was shifted to Zainpora hospital where doctors said on Thursday that his condition is stable.

A police official said on Wednesday night that Inayat shot at civilian Jeevar Hamid hours after joining militant ranks. The official said that based on a specific input, government forces surrounded him in a residential house some 500 meters away from his own home.

The official said that for the whole night police and other government forces tried to persuade him to lay down arms and surrender, but he refused.

“We waited the whole night, even brought his family, relatives, local Awkaf members and the Lumberdar, but he continuously fired upon the forces,” the police official said.

He said that the militant had recently joined militancy and the police department had clear information about his joining militancy.

Inayat, according to family sources, was a Class 11 student at a private educational institution in the area.

Police said that one pistol was recovered from the possession of the slain militant.

