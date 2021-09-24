LeT module busted in Hajin: Police

Bandipora: Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a militant module of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in Hajin area of Bandipora district. In a statement, police said that acting on a specific lead, Asadullah Parray, R/o Hajin, who was heading a recruitment-cum-militant module of Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit, was arrested.

“The individual maintained close contact with militant handlers across the border and would do their bidding in recruiting young boys in militant ranks and arranging weapons and other logistics for them. The individual was earlier associated with JEI before shifting his allegiance to the Masarat Alam-led Muslim League. The individual has about a dozen PSAs and FIRs lodged against him and spent a good part of the previous decade in custody,” the police statement said.

It added, “In the current instance, the individual enlisted the help and was actively abetted in running the module by his nephew Naseer Ahmed Parray R/o Hajin, Haseena R/o Sheeri, Khursheed R/o Naidkhai and others. The group was in continuous contact across the border and would receive detailed instructions for their day to day activities. Apart from recruiting individuals and arranging arms and ammunition for them, the group was also involved in motivating youth to carry out petrol bombs on government buildings and protected persons and carrying out recce of potential targets.”

Police said that a huge quantity of incendiary material was recovered which was to be used for making petrol bombs.

“On the disclosures made by the accused, two individuals Rafeeq R/o Naidkhai and Hilal Ahmed Shah R/o Shah Mohalla Hajin ,who were about to join terrorist ranks at the instance of this group have been detained and are being questioned,” police stated.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print