AEE PMGSY killed in Kangan road accident

Ganderbal: An Assistant Executive Engineer(AEE), of PMGSY Sub division Kangan has died on Friday in a road accident in Kachnambal village of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

An official said , that the vehicle bearing registration number JK01AN-5394 was on way from Wangath towards Prang turned turtle at Kachnambal and fell into deep gorge resulting on the spot death of AEE PMGSY sub division Kangan.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Altaf Cheka AEE PMGSY posted in Kangan and a resident of Hazari Bazar Rainawari Srinagar

He further said that the body is being brought to SDH Kangan for legal medical formalities following which it will be handed over to his family for last rites. A case under relevant sections of laws has been registered while the further investigation has been taken up.

