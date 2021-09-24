13 Police Officers Transferred A K Mishra Posted SSP Anantnag, GJ Wani SSP Pulwama 

Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: Government has ordered transfer of 13 police officers in interest of administration with immediate effect.

As per an order issued here, Sunil Kumar (IPS), awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as ADGP, Railways, J&K, against an available vacancy, relieving Deepak Kumar (IPS) of the additional charge.

Ashish Kumar Mishra (IPS), SSP, Pulwama, has been transferred and posted as SSP, Anantnag.

Nikhil Borkar (IPS), Addl SP Hqrs, Anantnag, has been transferred and posted as SP, Ganderbal.

Suhail Munawar Mir, SSP, Ganderbal, has been transferred and posted as CO, JKAP 5th Bn.

Imtiyaz Hussain Mir, SSP Anantnag, has been transferred and posted as CO, IRP 8th Bn.

Randhir Singh, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as SO to Commandant General, HG/CD/SDRF, J&K.

Gh. Jeelani Wani, CO, IR-3rdBn, has been transferred and posted as SSP, Pulwama.

Al-Tahir Geelani, SP, Anti Corruption Bureau, has been recalled from deputation and posted as SP West, Srinagar.

Mukesh Kumar Kakkar, Addl. SP Baramulla, has been transferred and shall report to the PHQ awaiting further posting.

Rakesh Kumar Parihar, Dy.CO IR-14thBn, has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP, Baramulla.

Perbeet Singh, SP West, Srinagar, has been transferred and shall report to the PHQ awaiting further posting.

Mubbasher Hussain, SP North, Srinagar has been transferred and asked to report to the PHQ awaiting further posting.

Zoheb Tanveer, Addl. SP Kupwara, has been transferred and posted as SP North, Srinagar. (GNS)

