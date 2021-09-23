Under detention since 2017, Hurriyat leader Mehrajudin Kalwal released on parole for 6 hrs

Srinagar: Hurriyat leader Mehrajd-ud-din Kalwal, who is serving detention since 2017 in Delhi prison, was Thursday allowed to visit home for six hours on a parole in the wake of death of his mother fortnight ago.

An official said that Hurriyat leader Mehraj-ud-din Kalwal son of Muhammad Amin of Hamzah Colony Bk Pora Srinagar, who was presently under NIA detention at Delhi jail since 2017, was first taken to police station Pantha Chowk for a night and today morning was allowed to visit his home for six hours on parole.

“His mother had died some 15 days ago Kalwal is accompanied by a team of Delhi police, Jammu police, SHO Nowgam and policemen from DPL Srinagar,” the official said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print