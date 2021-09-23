Two dead, one injured in head-on collision at Nowgam Srinagar

Srinagar: Two persons were killed while another one was injured after an oil tanker hit a motorcycle near Nowgam Chowk in Srinagar on Thursday afternoon.

Official sources said that two persons died on the spot while another one was injured after a head-on collision between oil Tanker and a motorcycle.

The deceased have been identified as Yasir Aziz Dar (25) son of Abdul Aziz Dar of Awantipora and Kamiyah Showkat daughter of Showkat Ahmad Khan of Pulwama

The injured identified as Shoaib Tanveer son of Tanveer Ahmad Bhat of Pulwama was shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment—(KNO)

