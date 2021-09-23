Shopian encounter: Slain militant was involved in Chitragam Civilian attack: Police

Shopian,: Newly recruited militant who was killed in an encounter in Kashwa village of Chitragam hamlet of Shopian was involved in attacking a civilian in the area last night, police said on Thursday.

An official said, that he was offered surrender for full night but he rejected and was killed besides that one pistol and ammunition was recovered from his possession.

“Last night recently active militant who was earlier an OGW & also involved in drugs, namely Anayat Ashraf Dar son of Ashraf Dar resident of Keshwa Shopian fired upon a civilian Jeewer Hameed Bhat, who got seriously injured and is still hospitalised, police said in a tweet.

Anayat also used to threaten other people in and around his village with his illegal acquired weapons. After thorough interrogation of several suspects after attack and input from sources, a CASO was launched at village Keshwa, police added.

“While laying cordon he fired upon joint search party. All civilians in the adjoining houses to target area were evacuated. He was offered to surrender for whole night, but he didn’t surrender. Later on, during encounter the said newly active terrorist got neutralised. One Pistol & ammunition were also recovered from his possession.” Police added—(KNO)

