One killed another injured in Bandipora road accident

N

Suhail Rather

Bandipora: One lady killed and another suffered injuries when a tata mobile hit both in north Kashmir’s Kema village of Bandipora district Thursday evening.

Witnesses said that a Tata mobile bearing registration number JK15-0199 was on way to Bandipora from sopore hit two ladies Near Kema village and injured both critically.

“The injured Fency begum and Hajra were shifted to District hospital Bandipora for treatment, where from both refered to srinagar to specialised treatment .”

However, the officials said that one of the injured lady identified as Fancy Begum, wife of Firdous Ahmad of Keema, who was three-month-old pregnant succumbed to her grievous injuries while on way to the hospital at Ajas.

They also said that another injured woman identified as Hajira Bagem(50), wife of Abdul Ahad Dar of Keema is undergoing treatment at Srinagar hospital.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Post Aloosa and further investigation has been taken up.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print