Mother her 3-month-old pregnant Daughter in law killed in Bandipora accident

Bandipora: A-50-year old mother and her daughter in-law were died on Thursday evening in a road accident in Keema village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, officials said.

Officials said that the accident took place on Bandipora-Sopore road at Keema village after a vehicle bearing registration number JK15A-0199 hit two ladies and left them critically injured.

They said soon after the incident, the injured were shifted to District Hospital Bandipora for treatment where from the duo were shifted to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.

However, the officials said that one of the injured lady identified as Fancy Begum, wife of Firdous Ahmad of Keema, who was three-month-old pregnant succumbed to her grievous injuries while on way to the hospital at Ajas.

They also said that another injured woman identified as Hajira Bagem(50), wife of Abdul Ahad Dar of Keema was also later succumbed to her injuries.

A police officer said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Post Aloosa while the driver of vehicle identified as Sajad Ahmad son of Lt. Gulam Mohuddin Dar of Keema has been arrested and his vehicle has also been seized.

The officer also said that the further investigation has been taken up—(KNO)

