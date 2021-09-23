Militant module busted, 4 arrested in Hajin: Police

Bandipora: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said it busted a militant cum recruitment module of Lashkar-e Toiba by arresting four persons in Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Bandipora police in a tweet informed that a militant module has been busted today, saying that four persons have been arrested.

Police said that further investigation is underway while more arrests are also expected in this regard.

“Terror cum recruitment model of Lashkar-e Toiba busted in Hajin, Bandipora by @bandiporapolice. Four arrested. Case FIR registered, further investigation underway. More arrests expected,” Bandipora police tweeted.

