Encounter breaks out in Kashwa Chitragam, one newly recruited militan killed

Shopian: An encounter breaks out between Militants and Security forces in Kashwa village of Chitragam hamlet in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday.

An official said, that a joint team of Police, armyand CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated triggering an encounter.

A senior police officer said that a newly recruited militant has been killed in initial exchange of fire while as operation is on in the area—(KNO)

*Further details awaited*

