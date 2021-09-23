Driver killed in Pampore accident

Pampore: A driver was killed in a road accident in Kandizal Pampore area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

An official said that on the intervening night of 22-23 September, an accident took place near Kandizal crossing between a dumper bearing registration number JK18C-3212 with TATA mobile registration number JK13C-6997 in which the driver of Tata mobile received critical injuries.

He said that the driver identified as Reyaz Ahmad Bhat of Lariyar Tral was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment where he was declared brought dead.

He said the body of Reyaz Ahmad has been handed over to their relatives for last rites, adding that police have taken cognizance of the issue and taken up investigation—(KNO)

