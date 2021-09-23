Covid cases rising by the day: 204 now in 24 hours

Kashmir reports 159 new cases, 80 in Srinagar

Srinagar: No Covid related deaths were reported but 204 fresh Covid cases were detected during the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Wednesday

Of the new cases, 159 were reported in Kashmir Division and 45 in Jammu Division, it said.

It said that 118 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 17 from Jammu Division and 101 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,536 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 80 new cases and currently has 787 active cases, with 61 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 14 new cases and currently has 133 active cases, with 13 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 28 new cases and currently has 160 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 7 new cases and currently has 33 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 4 new cases and currently has 32 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 5 new cases and has 20 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 7 new cases and has 32 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 14 new cases and has 71 active cases with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported zero new cases and has 20 active cases with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 2 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print