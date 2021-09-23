Civilian shot at in Shopian

Srinagar: Unknown gunmen fired upon a civilian in Chitragam Kalan area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday evening.
A senior police officer said that suspected militants fired upon a person in Chitragam. He has been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.
As per intial reports the injured man has been identified as Zameer Ahmad son of Abdul Hameed Lone and is said to be by profession a shopkeeper.
Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. More details emerging. GNS

 

