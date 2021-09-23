Civilian injured after soldier opens fire in Baramulla

Srinagar: An auto-rickshaw driver was injured on Wednesday after a soldier allegedly opened fire at him in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Mohsin Ahmad received injuries in his leg when the soldier of a patrolling party in Azadgunj opened fire at him, they said.
It was not immediately clear as to why the soldier resorted to firing.
A defence spokesman said the allegations are being probed. PTI
