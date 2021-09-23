3 Militants Killed In Uri Baramulla

Srinagar: Three heavily armed militants, believed to be those who reportedly infiltrated recently, were killed at Hathlanga area of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, officials said.

Official sources said that three militants were killed in the gunfight which had ensued after days cordon-and-search-operation in the vast area. Authorities had also suspended mobile telephony and internet in Uri amid reports that some militants had infiltrated via LoC in Uri.

They further said that five AK-47, 8 pistols, 45 grenades, 2 UBGL and huge ammunition was recovered from their possession.

The identity and group affiliation of the trio was not immediately known. In initial phase of the gunfight, a soldier was also injured.

A press conference of GOC Chinar and IGP Kashmir is going on in BB Cant Srinagar regarding killing of three militants in Uri who recently infiltrated.(GNS)

