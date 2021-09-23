22-yr-old Kulgam youth found dead in Punjab

Kulgam: A 22-year-old Kulgam youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Moga city of Punjab on Wednesday afternoon, family members have left for Punjab on Thursday to receive the body.

The victim, Bilal Ahmad Malik (22), son of Mohammad Ayoub Malik was a native of D K Marg area of Damhal Hanjipora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam Bilal was working as Shawl seller in Moga city at present.

“He was found dead in Moga area of Punjab. His family members have left for Punjab. As of now we don’t have any other details with us,” Sarpanch of the said.

SHO Focal Point said over phone that Bilal ended his life by hanging self because of depression. “Subsequently, a case under 174 CrPc has been registered and further investigations were taken up,” the police officer said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print