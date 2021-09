Baramulla: A civilian was allegedly injured in the army firing in Azad Gunj area of northern district of Baramulla.

SSP Baramulla Muhammad Rayees Bhat said that a civilian sustained bullet injury in his legs at Azad Gunj area of Baramulla. “Different versions are coming, we are ascertaining the facts as to what exactly happened,” he said, adding that the injured civilian is stable.

Meanwhile, the injured civilian has been identified as Mohsin Ahmed, an auto-driver—(KNO)

