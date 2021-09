Kulgam: An unidentified decomposed male body was found near BSNL tower in Mohamad Pora village of South Kashmir’s Kulgam on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officials said that the body was spotted by some locals near a BSNL tower in Mohammad Pora Kulgam today morning.

They said that a police team has been sent to the spot—(KNO)

*Further details are awaited*

