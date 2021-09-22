SSP Srinagar directs SHOs to ensure CAB

Srinagar: SSP Srinagar Sandeep Chaudhary on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss the measures for ensuring CAB (Covid Appropriate Behaviour) among the general public.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held to create awareness about COVID-19 appropriate SOPs through public meetings. Engagement with market associations, transport associations, among others, was emphasised on.

Various measures required to enforce CAB were also discussed. These include imposition of fines on violators and extending assistance to teams of civil administration. In cases of repeated violations of COVID19 protocol, FIRs will be registered against the offenders, it was decided in the meeting.

“Jammu & Kashmir Police has been at the forefront in the fight against COVID19 pandemic and will continue to deploy all measures for the safety and good health of every citizen in these challenging times,” said an official statement.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print