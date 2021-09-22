Policeman killed as sentry assumes attack, opens fire in Handwara

Srinagar: A policeman was killed after a sentry opened fire when he tried to forcefully enter the temple in the midnight in Handwara area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Official sources said that a sentry after assuming an attack opened fire last night, leaving a policeman dead.

They identified the cop as Ajay Dhar, son of Late Krishen Lal Dhar of Langate Handwara, saying that he was posted at Police Station Handwara.

They said that sentry opened fire when the cop tried to enter the temple forcefully in the midnight—(KNO)

