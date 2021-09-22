Order issued for appointment of retired official as JKBOSE consultant

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Tuesday issued a formal order for the appointment of a consultant in the organisation, a position introduced for the first time, and without any public notice.

As per the order, a copy of which with Kashmir Reader, Gh Hassan Wani, a retired deputy secretary, has been appointed as consultant in the JK BOSE, for a period of one year. He will be paid Rs 35000 a month, with entitlement of TA and DA. He will also be given an accommodation in Jammu.

The appointment has come into question after the recruitment was made without any public notice or official advertisement of the post. Wani’s highest academic qualification (Class 12), his controversial track record, and silence of JKBOSE officials have not helped put to rest the questions. The employees of JKBOSE also raised concerns, but it had no effect.

“It was highly astonishing,” reads the employees’ letter to Chairman JKBOSE, “to learn that a process of re-employment has been introduced in JKBOSE for a post which does not even exist in the organisation, and without any norms governing the appointment. This is unethical and against the spirit of the Board Act.”

JKBOSE Chairperson Veena Pandita did not respond to calls from this newspaper. However, she had earlier said that questions about the appointment should be asked only once the order was issued.

“You should check with other departments as to how consultants are hired,” she had said.

Wani, too, did not respond to calls from this newspaper.

Wani’s former colleagues told Kashmir Reader that he was appointed in 1970 when he was just a Class 10 pass-out. He had not gone through any recruitment process at that time as well, they said. Later, he passed Class 12 exams. Between these years, he had become the deputy secretary, a position he secured through departmental promotions.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print