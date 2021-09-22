Missing in August 2020, TA soldier’s decomposed body found in Kulgam village 

Kulgam: The decomposed male body, which was found on Wednesday morning in Mohammad Pora village of Kulgam district has been identified that of missing rifleman of 162 Battalion of Territorial Army, Shakir Manzoor Wagey.

Manzoor Ahmad Wagey father of missing TA soldier said that he has identified the body and it was his son Shakir Manzoor, who went missing last year.

Notably, Shakir Manzoor, a TA soldier of 162 Battalion hailing from Harmain village of Kulgam, went missing on the evening of August 02 last year. His vehicle was also found abandoned on that day in the area.

Earlier today, a decomposed male body was found near BSNL tower in Mohamad Pora village of Kulgam.

An official said that the body was taken into possession by the police for identification and later it was identified as that of missing TA soldier—(KNO)

