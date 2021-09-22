J&K Govt Sacks 6 More Employees For Militants Links

Srinagar: Government has sacked six more employees over alleged militant links including for working as overground workers for the militants groups.

Two constables, as many teachers and a senior officer of forest department and an employee in R&B department are among those sacked, they said.

Two of those removed from services are from Kishtwar district and one each belong to Anantnag, , Baramulla , Poonch and Budgam districts, the official sources said

The government issued the order after a designated committee in J&K formed to scrutinise and recommend cases under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution of India recommended their removal from government service over militants links.

Earlier this year, the government had sacked at least eleven of its employeesover same of allegations. (GNS)

