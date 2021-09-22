CS directs to speed up vaccination in Srinagar

‘Administer 25,000 doses per day for next 15 days’

SRINAGAR: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the rising COVID cases in Srinagar. Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Director SKIMS, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Superintendent of Police Srinagar, Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), Principal GMC, Principal SKIMS Medical College, Bemina, Director Health Kashmir, and Director Family Welfare, participated in the meeting.

To arrest a further surge in cases, it was decided that a dedicated vaccination drive will be conducted for universal coverage in Srinagar district. As such, medical teams were directed to ramp up the vaccination machinery to administer 25,000 doses per day for the next 15 days.

Further, to intensify targeted vaccination through sweeping drives across the district, the Health Department was asked to depute 100 mobile vaccination teams at various interchangeable locations.

Observing that COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) is largely being ignored at various public places, the Chief Secretary directed imposition of high fines and penalties on defaulters.

Moreover, the markets at Batmaloo, Zadibal and Lal Bazar were advised to adhere to the established SOPs and CAB protocols, violation of which will lead to a complete shutdown of these areas as they are becoming the new hotspots of infections.

Mehta urged the enforcement agencies to strictly implement CAB, COVID SOPs, and protocols throughout the district by deploying 100 additional enforcement teams. They were asked to check the movement of unvaccinated people in public places, tourist destinations, and public transport. Information Department

