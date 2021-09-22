Civilian injured in militant attack on forces in Budgam

BUDGAM: Police on Tuesday said that militants fired upon security forces on operational duty near Lassipora village in Khag area of Budgam district.

In this firing incident, one civilian named Bilal Ahmad Rather, resident of Charihar, received injury in his leg, police said.

“The injured is in stable condition and the adjacent area of the place of the incident, that is Lachmanpora Beerwah, is under cordon and search is going on,” police said in a statement.

The police added that details of the injured person were being ascertained.

