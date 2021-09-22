Army search operation in Uri enters Day 3

Srinagar: A combing operation launched by the Army after it detected suspicious movement in Uri along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir entered the third day on Tuesday, officials said.

All telecommunication facilities including internet in the border town remained suspended.

The combing operation was launched on the intervening night of September 18-19, the officials said.

A defence spokesman here said the search operation were going on in the area but did not elaborate if the forces had found anything to lend credence to the reports of major infiltration bid in the sector.

Officials said one soldier had sustained injuries in the “initial contact” with the adversary near the fence along the LoC, which had prompted the massive search operation to ensure that the infiltrators, if any, do not get to the hinterland.

On Monday, the authorities had snapped all telephone and internet services in Uri as a precautionary measure.

The area where suspicious movement was observed falls near Gohalan, the same area from where the attack on Uri Brigade was launched by terrorists in September 2016. PTI

