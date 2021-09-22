2 Covid deaths in Doda, 145 fresh cases in J&K

Srnagar: Two Covid related deaths were reported in Doda district while 145 fresh Covid cases were detected during the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 121 were reported in Kashmir Division and 24 in Jammu Division, it said.

It said that 154 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 30 from Jammu Division and 124 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,450 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 56 new cases and currently has 768 active cases, with 72 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 13 new cases and currently has 132 active cases, with 12 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 19 new cases and currently has 138 active cases, with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 5 new cases and currently has 28 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 5 new cases and currently has 31 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 4 new cases and has 18 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 5 new cases and has 28 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 13 new cases and has 63 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 24 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 2 active cases with 2 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 6 new cases, Doda 4, Rajouri 1, Samba 1, Reasi zero, Kishtwar 3, Ramban 2, Poonch 1, Kathua zero, and Udhampur 6.

