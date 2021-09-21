Soldier killed in fratricidal firing in Kupwara

Srinagar: A soldier was killed in a fratricidal incident in Lassipura village of Lolab in Kupwara district of north Kashmir on Monday. The incident occurred in the afternoon when an army patrol was in village Lassipura.

“The patrol was on a tactical break when two personnel entered into an argument, leading to two rounds being fired and injuries to one soldier,” a defence ministry spokesman based in Srinagar said in a statement. “The injured soldier was immediately evacuated to the nearest Military Hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” the spokesman said.

He said that an enquiry as per laid down procedures has been ordered. “All necessary assistance is being provided to the local police in the incident,” he said.

A police official said that a murder case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

(GNS)

