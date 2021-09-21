Search operation in Uri after army detects suspicious movement

Srinagar: A search operation was launched along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir after the Army detected suspicious movement in the area, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

“Suspicious movement was detected along the LoC in Uri sector last night,” PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said.

Internet and mobile phone services have been reportedly suspended in Uri sector near the Line of Control.

The army said that a counter-infiltration operation has been underway for the last over 30 hours. Reinforcements have been called in and a large area has been cordoned off.

PTI

