Budgam: An improvised explosive device (IED) was detected and defused on Monday night by forces on airport road in Humhama area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

An official said an IED was detected by the forces on Airport road in Gogoo area of Humhama.

A senior police official told KNO taht the area was surrounded and the IED was successfully defused by the bomb disposal squad without causing any damage”, he said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print