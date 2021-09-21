Helicopter crashes in Udhampur; pilot, co-pilot seriously injured

Jammu: A helicopter crashed in Shiv Garh Dhar area of district Udhampur in Jammu region on Tuesday leaving its pilot and co-pilot seriously injured, officials said.

An official said that a helicopter crashed in Shiv Garh Dhar area of Udhampur. “Its pilot and Co-pilot were seriously injured in the crash who were air-lifted to the hospital,” the official said.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Udhampur-Reasi range Suleman Choundary said that they got the information about the helicopter crash and immediately a team was rushed to the spot. “Due to excess fog in the area , it is not clear whether it was a crash or the incident took place due to emergency landing,” he said—(KNO)

Further details awaited

