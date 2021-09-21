DM inspects Srinagar markets

Srinagar: In the wake of rise in Covid-19 positive cases in Srinagar, District Magistrate Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Monday inspected various markets of the city to inspect the implementation of Covid-19 SOPs.

The DC was accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Chowdhary and other senior Officers of district administration including Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Hanief Balkhi, Sub Divisional Magistrate East, Owais Mushtaq, Tehsildar South, Moen Kakroo, and other officers.

During the visit, the DC inspected various markets of Srinagar City including Lal Chowk, Ghanta Ghar, Forest Lane, Dalgate, Polo-View, M.A Road, Regal Chowk, Residency Road, Amira Kadal, Hari Singh High Street, Maharaja Bazar, Gonikhan, Jehangir Chowk, Batmaloo and other adjoining business hubs.

On the occasion, the DC interacted with traders, pedestrians and transporters and asked them to ensure strict compliance with the government directions for public safety and health.

He made a fervent appeal with folded hands to the people of Srinagar to cooperate with the district administration and strictly follow Covid-19 SOPs, guidelines and precautions.

The DC urged the population of Srinagar district to visit nearest Vaccination Centers and get vaccinated at the earliest.

During the visit, the DC provided face masks to some shopkeepers and pedestrians who were without masks. He also counselled them and cautioned them to remain careful in future regarding wearing of masks besides adopting Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) to avoid contracting infection.

The DC said that 50 percent of the total Covid-19 positive cases were coming from Srinagar and added that if Covid SOPs are not followed, the administration will be forced to take strict measures again.

Information Department

