Civilian Injured In Militant Firing, His Credentials Also Being Ascertained: Police

Budgam: Police on Tuesday said that civilian was injured on leg after militants fired upon security forces in Lassipora Khag area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

A police spokesman said that militants fired upon the security forces while on an operational duty near village Lassipora Khag in which the civilian, Bilal Ahmad Rather of Charihar received injury in the leg.

“The injured is stable and the area adjacent to the place of incident i.e Lachmanpora Beerwah is under cordon and search is going on,” the police said, adding, “Credential of injured person also being ascertained.” (GNS)

