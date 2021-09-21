3 locally made IEDs, 3kgs urea recovered from abandoned shed in Kralpora Kupwara

Srinagar: Police and army recovered three locally made Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from an abandoned shed in a remote area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday.

A police officer said that 3 kilograms of urea was also recovered from the seasonal shed, known locally as Behak at Kralpora Kupwara.

The officer said several persons have been detained including the owner of the shed (Behak). “Investigations are underway,” the officer said.

A police official said that searches were carried in all houses of suspected persons along with Army’s 14 Sikhili. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print