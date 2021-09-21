109 new Covid cases in Kashmir, 19 in Jammu

One patient’s death reported from Rajouri

Srinagar: One Covid related death was reported in Rajouri district while 128 fresh Covid cases were detected in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin reported on Monday.

Of the new cases, 109 were reported in Kashmir Division and 19 in Jammu Division, it said.

It said that 159 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 19 from Jammu Division and 140 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,461 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 68 new cases and currently has 784 active cases, with 79 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 9 new cases and currently has 131 active cases, with 12 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 14 new cases and currently has 128 active cases, with 21 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 4 new cases and currently has 28 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 4 new cases and currently has 31 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 1 new case and has 18 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 2 new cases and has 28 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 6 new cases and has 55 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported zero new cases and has 28 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 4 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 5 new cases, Doda 4, Rajouri 2, Samba 1, Reasi 7, while Kishtwar, Ramban, Poonch, Kathua, and Udhampur reported zero.

