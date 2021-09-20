Will impose strict lockdown in some Sgr areas for violating COVID SoPs: DC Sgr

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Asad Monday said that some areas in Srinagar continue to violate Covid SoPs and the administration will impose strict lockdown in these areas in a few days.

“Some areas are continuously violating Covid SoPs. We can’t make the entire district hostile for violation being done by a few areas. We are planning to impose a strict lockdown in the areas that violate Covid SoPs,” DC Srinagar said.

The DC Srinagar along with SSP Srinagar conducted surprise checks in Srinagar areas and found many malls, business establishments and a few shops violating the Covid SoPs.

“Today, during our surprise check, we found many shops and business establishments violating the Covid SoPs. We have sealed these shops,” the DC Srinagar said.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Srinagar Sandeep Choudhary said that during the surprise inspection, many shops were found involved in violating the Covid SoPs. “If people won’t follow Sops, we will be forced to take strict action,” he said—(KNO)

